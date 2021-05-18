US Bancorp DE Purchases 735 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

