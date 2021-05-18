UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UWM Holdings Co. Class currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of UWMC opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth $10,607,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth $5,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth $3,889,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth $2,776,000.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

