Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.9% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $318.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 279.21 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.88 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

