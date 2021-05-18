Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. 40,679,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,856,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vale has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

