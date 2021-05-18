Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Altium Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.7% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $58,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 218,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,081,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,040,000 after buying an additional 249,305 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,675. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15.

