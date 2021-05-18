Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

