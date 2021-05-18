Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.5% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

