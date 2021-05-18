Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,771,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,395,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $237.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.97. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

