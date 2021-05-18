Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) is Capital Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises 5.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10,234.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.25. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $111.73 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

