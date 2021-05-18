Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 102,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $229.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $152.11 and a 12 month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

