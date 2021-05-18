Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Boosted by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $214.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $152.00 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

