Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $215.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $147.02 and a 52-week high of $219.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.