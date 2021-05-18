Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VAR1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €121.75 ($143.24) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €120.86 and its 200 day moving average is €121.88. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Varta has a 1 year low of €84.50 ($99.41) and a 1 year high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

