Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $247.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.74 and a 200-day moving average of $275.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.85, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.24 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

