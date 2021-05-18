Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.66 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of VERO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.00.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 104.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

