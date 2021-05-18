Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%.

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,989. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

