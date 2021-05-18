Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $1.14 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002630 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $68.59 million and $2.01 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,409.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.32 or 0.07957555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.46 or 0.02539692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.00681554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00204896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.60 or 0.00791535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.71 or 0.00665078 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.14 or 0.00583152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006546 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,072,772 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

