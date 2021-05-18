Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 109,495 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,495 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $67,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $189.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.78. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

