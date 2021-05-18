Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 163,501 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 752.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $60,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,803,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 976.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after buying an additional 584,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $312.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.94 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.19 and a 200-day moving average of $347.42.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.74.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

