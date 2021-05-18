Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of CMC Materials worth $59,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

