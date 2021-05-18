Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $56.49 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $56,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nucor by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Nucor stock opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

