Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $58,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193,254 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,453.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,142. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

