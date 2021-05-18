Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 110,399 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.43% of Everbridge worth $65,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $113.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.31. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,398. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.