Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,920 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $61,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

