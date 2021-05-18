Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,987 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $64,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Insulet by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 269,197 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Insulet by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,308,000 after acquiring an additional 168,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $228.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.80. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $164.40 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.93.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

