Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given New $8.70 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $8.70 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.44 million, a P/E ratio of -168.57 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Village Farms International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.