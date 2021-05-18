Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,847,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.