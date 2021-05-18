Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 4,300 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 113.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 578,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,188 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 952,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

