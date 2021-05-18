Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $586,000 Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 771.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,157,000.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 99,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,344,584.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,920,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,121,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

ANAB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of ANAB opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $709.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

