Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $477,000 in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,439 shares of company stock worth $8,694,368 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CDNA opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.76 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.