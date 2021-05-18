Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFG. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $864,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $17,860,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $8,591,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $2,282,000.

WFG stock opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

WFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

