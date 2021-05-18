Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 400 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,369 shares of company stock worth $1,507,545. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $140.61 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.