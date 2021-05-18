Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 380.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,358 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $29,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after acquiring an additional 179,959 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 247,775 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,065,000 after acquiring an additional 73,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Virtu Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

