Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given New GBX 1,490 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).

LON:VTY traded down GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,263.50 ($16.51). The stock had a trading volume of 527,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,005. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,203.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 965.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 53,618 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). In the last three months, insiders purchased 53,641 shares of company stock worth $49,679,374.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

