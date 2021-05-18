Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vital Farms traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 5778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VITL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $571,578.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,893.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,135.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

