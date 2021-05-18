Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of VVNT opened at $13.05 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

