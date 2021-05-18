VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.88

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.92. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 116,256 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

