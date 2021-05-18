Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.81% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 180.82 ($2.36).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 132.54 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The firm has a market cap of £37.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.61. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

