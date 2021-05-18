Vodafone Group Plc Announces Dividend of €0.05 (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 132.54 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £37.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.61.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 180.82 ($2.36).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Dividend History for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

