Vodafone Group Plc Announces Dividend of €0.05 (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 132.54 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £37.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.61.
In related news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.