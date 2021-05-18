Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.
NYSE VOYA opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.45.
In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.