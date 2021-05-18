Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

NYSE VOYA opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

