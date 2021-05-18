Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $71.50 million and $197,439.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00009081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00086606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00022608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $606.78 or 0.01353865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00116059 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

