W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of W.W. Grainger worth $49,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $467.07 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.48%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.