W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

NYSE GWW opened at $467.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.48%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.