W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $467.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 37.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

