WABnetwork (WAB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $424.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $267,052.93 and $424.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00100395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.82 or 0.01528214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00119568 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.