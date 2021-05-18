Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 257.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after buying an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after buying an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $616,628,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $296.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.99 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

