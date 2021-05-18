Wade G W & Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 103.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.60.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.