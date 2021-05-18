Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 3,926 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 73,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

