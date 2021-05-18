Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report $131.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.95 billion. Walmart reported sales of $134.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $544.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.76 billion to $556.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $558.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $544.37 billion to $572.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Shares of WMT opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.77.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

