Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Reduced by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636,884 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

